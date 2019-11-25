Wind-Driven 'Cave Fire' Burns in Santa Barbara County, Forcing Evacuations

A 15-acre wind-driven fire in a remote area of Santa Barbara County could be seen for miles, and forced evacuations Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.

The so-called Cave Fire was burning in a mountainous area near E Camino Cielo and Painted Cave Road.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered from Highway 154 East to Ontare Road, and from Foothill up to the top of the Camino.

An evacuation warning was also issued for Highway 154 West to Fairview and Ontare East to Gibraltar.

In 1990, a destructive 5,000-acre wildfire called the Painted Cave Fire burned in the Santa Ynez Mountains -- the same location -- damaging 427 homes and killing one. In 2000, a man was ordered to pay $2.75 million for starting the fire, the LA Times reported.

