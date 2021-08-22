Santa Clarita Authorities Investigate Brazen Attack of 2 Workers at COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

Investigators are looking for the man behind the brazen attack on two workers at a Santa Clarita COVID-19 vaccination clinic that occurred on Saturday.

The LA County run COVID vaccination clinic had to close early when a couple of their workers were attacked.

The former Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center, turned COVID-19 vaccination clinic, became the site of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Santa Clarita Sheriff's deputies say they received reports, a little after 4:30 p.m., of an assault with a deadly weapon… the weapon being a car.

It all started with some sort of argument between a man and two employees at the vaccine clinic.

Investigators say the man then got in his car and struck one employee. He then ran over signs and went on to hit a second worker with his car.

One employee was treated on scene with minor arm injuries while the other was not hurt.

It’s an incident those living in the area can’t comprehend.

“I don’t know why someone would do that. It's just someone trying to do their job,” resident, Luis Segura, said.

Deputies say the driver then took off.

LA County Public Health released the following statement:

“We are saddened by this terrible incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the person injured. Public health is working with local authorities and the vaccination site has closed as the investigation is underway.”

Investigators are looking for a gray four-door sedan. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the sheriff's department.

As for the vaccine clinic, LA County Public Health says this location will be closed on Sunday too.