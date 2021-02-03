Santa Clarita Explosion That Left 4 People With Extensive Injuries Caused by Pyrotechnic Blast

An explosion in Santa Clarita that left four people hurt at a tractor trailer storage facility was caused by processing commercial pyrotechnics, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The explosion, which sent two people to a burn ward at the hospital, happened Tuesday in the 25000 block of Rye Canyon Circle in the city of Valencia at 4:43 p.m.

"Detectives have learned the blast was caused by the processing of commercial pyrotechnics, which were owned by a private company," the news release read.

Four people were left with extensive injuries, and two were taken to a burn ward, the department said.

A small brush fire broke out following the blast but was contained.

As seen on NBCLA Feb. 2, 2021.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Arson/Explosives Detail was looking for information from anyone with knowledge of the blast, and asked them to call (323) 881-7500.