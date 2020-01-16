Santa Clarita

Reward Offered to Find Person Whose Trap Killed Raccoon in Santa Clarita

If you know anything, contact Wildlife Emergency Services at admin@wildlifeservices.org or the Wildlife CalTip line at 888-334-CalTIP.

By City News Service

raccoon-shutterstock_120094420
Shutterstock

A wildlife organization offered a $1,000 reward Thursday for information leading to the person who placed an illegal foothold trap that led to the death of a raccoon in the Santa Clarita area.

Wildlife Emergency Services circulated a photograph of the raccoon which was recently found dead, alerting residents near the 28000 block of Rock Canyon Drive of the incident.

"From a photograph provided by a resident near Copper Hill in Santa Clarita, it appears a raccoon was snared by an illegal foothold trap — banned in California — and became entangled in a tree where it subsequently perished," Wildlife Emergency Services CEO Rebecca Dmytryk said in a statement. "California Department of Fish and Wildlife has been notified."

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Homicide 1 min ago

‘It’s Not Fair’: Mother of Slain Man Pleads for Help to Find Killer

Riverside County 56 mins ago

Retired Riverside County Deputy Sheriff Arrested in Prostitution Sting

The reward was offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible for setting the trap, Dmytryk said.

"Often, trapping is a method used to get rid of 'nuisance' animals, but it is an outdated practice," Dmytryk said. "The animals are not the actual problem — their presence is a symptom, indicating a reliable food source nearby."

Anyone with information on the case was urged to contact Wildlife Emergency Services at admin@wildlifeservices.org or report anonymously through the state Department of Fish and Wildlife CalTip line at 888-334-CalTIP.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Santa ClaritaAnimalCalifornia Department of Fish and Wildlife
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us