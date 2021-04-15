Estranged Husband Sought in Stabbing Death of Woman in Santa Clarita

Authorities are searching for a man who fatally stabbed a woman Thursday morning in Santa Clarita.

The stabbing occurred at about 5:10 a.m. in the 22800 block of Fir Court, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The woman died at a hospital.

Information on her identity was not immediately available. No arrests were reported early Thursday.

Two children in the home at the time were no harmed, sheriff's officials said.

Investigators said the suspect is believed to be the woman’s estranged husband. The man was driving a white 2013 Chevy Malibu with license plate 7ALF904 or possibly a 2008 Saturn SUV with Washington plates.