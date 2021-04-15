Santa Clarita

Estranged Husband Sought in Stabbing Death of Woman in Santa Clarita

The woman's estranged husband is wanted in the stabbing, according to the sheriff's department.

Getty

Authorities are searching for a man who fatally stabbed a woman Thursday morning in Santa Clarita.

The stabbing occurred at about 5:10 a.m. in the 22800 block of Fir Court, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The woman died at a hospital.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Information on her identity was not immediately available. No arrests were reported early Thursday.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Staples Center 1 hour ago

Lakers to Play in Front of Staples Center Crowd for First Time in More Than a Year

Dodgers 2 hours ago

Nacho, Nacho Fan: Justin Turner Home Run Ball Splatters Fan With Nacho Cheese

Two children in the home at the time were no harmed, sheriff's officials said.

Investigators said the suspect is believed to be the woman’s estranged husband. The man was driving a white 2013 Chevy Malibu with license plate 7ALF904 or possibly a 2008 Saturn SUV with Washington plates.

This article tagged under:

Santa Clarita
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us