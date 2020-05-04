5 Freeway

5 Freeway Will Be Closed in Both Directions Overnight in Santa Fe Springs

By Heather Navarro

park road project detour 071519
NBC Connecticut

Both sides of the 5 Freeway in Santa Fe Springs will be closed overnight through Friday for bridge construction, Caltrans said. 

The closure began Sunday, and will continue each night through Friday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Carmenita Road to Artesia Boulevard for construction of the new Valley View Avenue bridge. 

The following will be closed each night from  9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and re-opening each morning:

Local

Local news from across Southern California

DNA testing 11 mins ago

Florida Man Charged With 1984 Los Angeles-Area Rape, Murder

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Workers at 70 SoCal Supermarkets Test Positive for COVID-19, as Ralphs Says it Won’t Test All Employees

Southbound 605 connector to southbound 5 will be closed.

Westbound 91 Freeway connector ramp to northbound 5 will be closed.

S. Firestone Blvd. closed from Marquardt Avenue to the onramp to southbound 5 Freeway will be closed, but access to local businesses is permitted.

Corresponding on and off ramps within the freeway closure will also be closed, Caltrans said. 

A possible detour available for those heading south will start at Carmenita Road. Commuters can get back on the 5 Freeway at Artesia Boulevard. Northbound commuters will be detoured the opposite way -- from Artesia Boulevard to Carmenita Road. 

Drivers can also catch the 605 South to the 91 East to the 5 South, Caltrans said. 

This article tagged under:

5 FreewayTrafficSanta Fe Springs
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us