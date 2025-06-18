Activity dwindles at Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet after weekend Border Patrol operation

Vendors and shoppers are largely staying away from the Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet after immigration officers took people into custody over the weekend at the southeast Los Angeles County venue.

Swap Meet operators said there was no notice of the operation, which witnesses said involved about 40 U.S. Border Patrol agents. Department of Homeland Security officials said two people under removal proceedings were taken into custody at the location just off the 5 Freeway.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

On Tuesday, a new U.S. Border Patrol video of the operation was posted to social media. The video showed agents in tactical gear arriving at the Swap Meet and appearing to take at least one person into custody.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Attendance was sparse Tuesday at the normally busy market.

"Every single spot is full, and this parking lot here is full to capacity," said longtime vendor Henry Santiago of the usual scene at the Swap Meet. "These are hard working people that don't harm anyone."

Only a few vendors have returned at the nearly empty venue this week. For some, staying away isn't an option they can afford.

"This is my only income," said vendor Juan Villegas. "If I don't come to work, I don't expect someone to go to my house and give me some money."

New video appears to show an immigration operation at the Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet. This video was broadcast on Today in LA on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

Other events planned at the location in the coming days include a "The Doors" tribute concert Friday and other weekend musical performances. The Swap Meet, which has more than 475 vendor spaces, also has a stage featuring live bands every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

NBCLA reached out to Santa Fe Spring Swap Meet organizers for comment. NBCLA also asked Customs and Border Patrol for more information about the weekend operation.

The operation unfolded as immigration enforcement operations continue in the Los Angeles area as part of the Trump administration's mass deportation plan.

The administration has highlighted arrests involving undocumented individuals with violent crime convictions. Those who have been caught up in the nationwide raids include asylum seekers, people who overstayed their visas and migrants awaiting their day in immigration court.

Recent immigration raids led to days of protests in part of downtown Los Angeles.