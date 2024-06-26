‘Like watching a predator go after prey.' Suspect arrested in Santa Monica beach attacks

A homeless man accused in three attacks on the beach in Santa Monica has been arrested.

The suspect was arrested around 9:45 a.m. Monday on the beach in the area of 1300 block of Ocean Front Walk, according to the Santa Monica Police Department. Lt. Erika Aklufi said three victims were provided medical assistance at the scene, including an older woman and a 17-year-old, who was taken to a hospital.

Police said a witness was attacked when she stepped in to help the 17-year-old girl. Jenna Wilker, who lives at the beach, said the man attacked the teen near a lifeguard tower at about 9:30 a.m. Monday north of the Santa Monica Pier.

"It was like watching a predator go after prey," Wilker said. "He started strangling me. There were a couple of times where I didn't think I was going to survive. He bit my ear and tried to move my boxers out of place. Which is where I think it was sexually motivated."

A lifeguard approached and the man ran, but then attacked a woman, Wilker said.

"He grabbed her by her clothes, then threw her in the water and held her down by her hair," Wilker said.

The 17-year-old was hospitalized with serious injuries. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the SMPD watch commander at 310-458-8427.