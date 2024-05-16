Santa Monica

Runner dragged by her hair in assault on Santa Monica beach path

Witnesses stepped in to stop the attack and a 48-year-old suspect was arrested.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Runners are pictured on a beach path in Santa Monica.
Getty

A man was arrested in an attack on a woman who was running on a beach path in Santa Monica when she was dragged by her hair before witnesses intervened.

The attack was reported Monday morning in the 2000 block of Ocean Front Walk. The Venice resident was running on the beach path when she was grabbed from behind by her ponytail, knocked to the ground and dragged toward restrooms.

Witnesses stepped in to stop the attack and called police.

"Responding officers were on scene within minutes and found both the victim and suspect near the Bicknell restrooms," the Santa Monica Police Department said in a statement. "The suspect was taken into custody without incident."

He was identified as 48-year-old Malcolm Ward Jr., a homeless man who was on parole at the time of the arrest, police said. Ward was charged with felony counts of kidnapping, assault with intent to commit rape, and violation of parole, according to the police department statement.

The victim suffered minor injuries, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether Ward has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to contact detectives at the Santa Monica Police Department.

