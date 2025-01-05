Santa Monica

Burglars ransack Santa Monica apartments vacated for fumigation

Security camera video showed two men inside the complex taking their time looking through items with no one else around.

By Amber Frias and Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Residents were in disbelief after thieves burglarized a Santa Monica apartment complex as it was fumigated for pests. 

Security camera video from showed two men inside one of the vacated units during the late December fumigation. Residents of several other units also returned home to find their residences ransacked. 

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Two hooded men can be seen on the video looking around the apartment, taking their time with no one around to look through a closet and place items in bags. Residents were told to leave the complex Dec. 27 for fumigation and return Dec. 30. 

On resident was out of the country at the time. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“They opened everything and took everything out,” said Hai Hoang. “Yeah, so the same thing in the kitchen. They took everything out, they looked into it, if there's a box in there, they would open it. And the same thing in the guest room and my master bedroom.”

Hoang said nothing was stolen. He took many of his valuables with him before leaving the country.

Anyone with information about the burglaries was asked to call the Santa Monica Police Department. 

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

sports 48 mins ago

Magic Johnson ‘humbled and overwhelmed' by Presidential Medal of Freedom

LADWP 3 hours ago

West Los Angeles power outage caused by metallic balloons, LADWP says

A similar crime was reported in mid-December at a Playa Del Rey condominium. More than 20 homes were burglarized during fumigation service that lasted four days. 

This article tagged under:

Santa Monica
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us