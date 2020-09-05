Hiking

Santa Monica Mountain Trails Closed After Hiker Dies

By City News Service

Ken Ross/VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

All trails in the Santa Monica Mountains in Malibu were ordered closed through the Labor Day weekend today after a hiker's apparent heat-related death.

It happened about 2 p.m. when the female hiker was at Tapia Park in Malibu Creek State Park, according to Lt. Greg Evans of the Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff's Station.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, Evans said. Her identity was not immediately disclosed.

An advisory closing the trails added that Malibu Search and Rescue responded to several heat-related rescues. The statement urged: "Please do not hike in this heat wave.''

Copyright CNS - City News Service

