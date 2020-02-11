National Park Service

Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy Director Tries to Save Last Living Mountain Lion in the Area

"To see one of the last two breathing mountain lion males shot for 12 sheep is so egregious," he said.

By City News Service

A young mountain lion monitored by the National Park Service since 2017 was killed last month near Camarillo, the first to be killed in the Santa Monica Mountains under a California law that allows a landowner to take lethal action against a big cat that has killed or injured livestock or pets if other deterrents have failed, it was announced Monday. Known as P-56, the mountain lion was living south of the 101 Freeway in the western area of the Santa Monica Mountains.

The executive director of the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy said in remarks published Tuesday that he's willing to take matters into his own hands and spend his own money to prevent the death of the last remaining male mountain lion in the area after a young mountain lion that attacked a dozen animals over two years was legally killed by the landowner whose livestock had been attacked.

Mountain lion hunting has been banned in California since 1990. An exception to the law, created in 2014, allows lions that have killed a pet or livestock to be put down. In those instances, a property owner may request a depredation permit from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. In the Santa Monica and Santa Ana mountains, where the mountain lion population is isolated and at risk, an individual must allow for a "three-strike'' policy, which went into effect in 2017, before taking action.

In the case of P-56, a property owner in the Camarillo area reported nine attacks over two years, resulting in the loss of 12 animals, mostly sheep and a few lambs.

P-56, a 4 to 5-year-old male mountain lion that was living in the western Santa Monica Mountains south of the 101 Freeway, was recently killed under state depredation law. This marks the first time that a radio-collared mountain lion has been killed under a California Department of Fish & Wildlife (CDFW) depredation permit in the Santa Monica Mountains. . Since 1990, mountain lion hunting has been banned in California, and mountain lions are designated by the state as a “specially protected mammal.” However, a mountain lion may still be killed if it harms pets or livestock and the property owner requests a depredation permit from CDFW. . National Park Service biologists were informed that P-56 was killed on January 27. Mountain lions in the Santa Monica Mountains have been a part of an almost 18-year-long NPS study that looks at how the small population is faring in a highly fragmented region. Although NPS is conducting research on the local mountain lion population, CDFW is responsible for managing the state's wildlife, including mountain lions. Currently, P-63 is the only adult male in the Santa Monica Mountains that biologists are tracking. . P-56 was first caught and outfitted with a GPS tracking collar in April 2017, a few days after young male P-55 was captured in the same spot. They are suspected to be brothers. P-56 was also the suspected father of P-70, P-71, P-72 and P-73, based on time that he spent traveling with adult female P-19. . Video and first photo of P-56 is from a trail camera. You can learn more by reading the press release (link in bio). #santamonicamountains #mountainlion #cougar #puma #mountainlions #study #research

Before the mountain lion's death in late January, the Department of Fish and Wildlife said the landowner tried to keep the lion from the animals, including by penning livestock close to a barn and house, using trained guard dogs, putting up hot-wire fencing and using motion-activated lights and audio frequencies. P-56's most recent attack was just a day or so before he was killed, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

"The loss of a breeding male is a concern for the study, especially when the population is already very small,'' said Jeff Sikich, the lead field biologist for the mountain lion research project.

"There are always animals out there that are not being tracked. Currently, there is only one adult male in the Santa Monica Mountains that we are tracking and that is P-63,'' who was caught and collared in February 2018, Sikich said, according to The Times.

Seemingly even more upset was Joseph T. Edmiston, the 40-year executive director of the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy. He said he's willing to circumvent bureaucratic processes to take matters into his own hands to prevent the death of the last remaining male mountain lion in the area.

"I've worked for 40 years. To see one of the last two breathing mountain lion males shot for 12 sheep is so egregious. I will spend my own personal money so that doesn't happen again.''

Edmiston said he fears what will happen if P-63 gets hungry near an area where livestock roam.

If that happens, Edmiston is asking that any affected individual who loses an animal to a lion to contact him directly for monetary reimbursement, rather than going to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife for a depredation permit that would allow a mountain lion to be killed.

He is also asking the conservancy's board to ask the state Legislature to appropriately amend the law and establish an indemnity fund.

"My personal email is jtedmiston@gmail.com. Email me,'' he said,
according to The Times.

