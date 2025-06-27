Santa Monica officer shooting suspect to appear in court Friday 

The man believed to have shot a Santa Monica police officer Wednesday will make his first court appearance Friday.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old David John Hairston II, was being held at the Santa Monica Jail on $1 million bail, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

Police said Hairston could face a number of charges, including attempted murder of a peace officer and assault with a deadly weapon.

Hairston is believed to be transient, police said.

The Wednesday afternoon shooting near the Santa Monica Place mall took place after an officer recognized Hairston in connection with the shooting of two teenagers in a Waymo taxi on Sunday near Broadway and 2nd Street.

The officer ran after the man in a short pursuit but was then shot by the suspect, according to police.

After receiving a community tip, police found Hairston near Palisades Park, arresting him after a short foot pursuit and recovering the gun used in the assault.

“The Santa Monica Police Department is grateful to the vigilant community members who provided critical assistance, and to the following law enforcement agencies for their support during this high-risk incident,” police said in a Thursday statement.

The police officer, who has not been identified publicly, and two teenagers from the Waymo shooting sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Prior to the alleged shooting against the officer, police said, Hairston opened fire on the Waymo driverless car after a verbal altercation earlier Sunday evening. Video shows at least three bullet holes through the passenger window.

One of the teen victims sustained a wound to the arm, and the other sustained a wound in the torso, police said.