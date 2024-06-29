1 stabbed in fight involving large group of people on beach near Santa Monica Pier

One person was stabbed in fight involving about 20 people Saturday afternoon on the beach in Santa Monica.

The fight broke out at about 3 p.m. on the beach near the Santa Monica Pier, police said.

Details about possible injuries were not immediately available, but none are considered life-threatening. Police said some people were treated for injuries at the scene.

Five people were taken into custody.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the fight.