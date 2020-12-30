Santa Monica Pier Closing Through New Year's Weekend

Due to surging COVID-19 cases, the Santa Monica Pier will close to the public Wednesday and remain off limits through the New Year's weekend.

According to the city, the iconic pier will be closed at 10 p.m. Wednesday and reopen at 6 a.m. Monday.

"The closure aligns with public health officials' plea with members of the public to stay home as much as possible and dissuade the public from gathering in crowds,'' according to the city. "We are in the middle of the worst part of the public health crisis with hospitals stretched beyond their capacity as people continue to gather and infect friends and family. Right now, one county resident dies of COVID-19 every 10 minutes. Be part of curbing this trend by not gathering and staying home."

According to the city, code enforcement officers will be out in force throughout the weekend to respond to non-permitted business operations, gatherings and face mask violations.