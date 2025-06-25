Man sought in shooting in Santa Monica Place mall area

Authorities are searching for a man in connection with a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Santa Monica Place mall area.

Details about the shooting were not immediately available. No arrests were reported early Thursday afternoon.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

An officer was injured during the response, but details about the officer's injuries were not immediately available. It was not clear whether the officer was shot.

"This remains an evolving situation," the department said. "Additional details will be shared as they are confirmed and when appropriate to do so."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In a post on X, police shared a photo of a man sought in connection with the shooting. Anyone who recognizes the man was asked to call 911.

Santa Monica Place is located at the south end of the Third Street Promenade shopping area, blocks from the beach and Santa Monica Pier.