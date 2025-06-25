Santa Monica

Man sought in shooting in Santa Monica Place mall area

Police asked people to avoid the outdoor shopping mall following the shooting.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A police truck at Santa Monica Place June 25, 2025.
NBCLA

Authorities are searching for a man in connection with a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Santa Monica Place mall area.

Details about the shooting were not immediately available. No arrests were reported early Thursday afternoon.

An officer was injured during the response, but details about the officer's injuries were not immediately available. It was not clear whether the officer was shot.

"This remains an evolving situation," the department said. "Additional details will be shared as they are confirmed and when appropriate to do so."

In a post on X, police shared a photo of a man sought in connection with the shooting. Anyone who recognizes the man was asked to call 911.

Santa Monica Place is located at the south end of the Third Street Promenade shopping area, blocks from the beach and Santa Monica Pier.

Santa Monica
