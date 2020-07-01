Santa Monica Police Arrest Sexual Assault Suspect, Seek Other Possible Victims

A 26-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman was arrested Monday by the Santa Monica Police Department.

After Santa Monica Police detectives conducted an investigation and presented the case to the LA District Attorney’s Office, an arrest warrant was issued for charges of rape and oral copulation.

The victim met Kevin Yorkdan Suazo-Chavez through a dating app in late July of 2019, police said. Suazo-Chavez was accused of assaulting the woman in his car while parked in the Santa Monica-Malibu area. After allegedly committing the assault, Suazo-Chavez dropped her off at her home. She reported the incident to a local hospital and reported the crime.

The investigation also found that Suazo-Chavez may be linked to other sexual assaults in LA County. He has roots in the Van Nuys, Koreatown and Downtown LA areas. Officials are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying victims or witnesses. If you have information, contact Detective Oscar Flores at (310) 458-8609 or Sergeant Michael Chun at (310) 458-8939 of the SMPD.