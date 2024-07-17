A Santa Monica Police Department drone caught a man allegedly breaking into cars in a parking lot by the Pier over the 4th of July weekend.

As the drone’s pilot returned to the station from a call, he decided to stop and survey activity on the Santa Monica Pier on July 6. On his way to the area, he flew over Lot 1 North and noticed a man wandering through the lot.

Still observing the man, the pilot allegedly watched him approach two unoccupied parked vehicles, take a screwdriver out of his pocket, and punch open the lock on the driver side door. The man allegedly spent about two minutes in each vehicle, digging around for valuables before exiting and breaking into the next.

While the man was in one of the vehicles, the pilot called for officer response. Upon arrival, the officers found the man in possession of multiple stolen items. He was arrested for vehicle burglary and other theft crimes.