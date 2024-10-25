Santa Monica police looking for good Samaritans who helped woman fatally struck by driver

The Santa Monica Police Department is seeking help from the public to find a group of people who helped a victim who had been fatally struck by a driver near the beach last week.

According to police, on Oct. 17 at approximately 11 p.m., a driver ran over a woman on the sand near the 1400 block of the Beach.

The suspect, 21-year-old Yuyang Sun was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving and gross vehicular manslaughter.

The police department is now looking for the people “who heroically attempted to dig the victim's body from underneath a vehicle stuck in the sand,” according to the department.

Police said the individuals left prior to police arrival and might have information that can help with the investigation.

The department encouraged the Good Samaritans to speak with investigators “as they may have valuable information that could aid in determining the totality of circumstances that lead to this incident,” a release from SMPD said. “Your information, no matter how minor it may seem, could be crucial to our efforts.”