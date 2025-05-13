Booming squirrel population leads to Santa Monica's insistence not to feed wildife

The squirrel population at a popular Santa Monica park has grown so significantly that the city is urging the public to refrain from feeding them.

Dozens upon dozens of the brown, little rodents can be seen at Palisades Park and it appears they’ve grown to not fear humans. Flocks of visitors charmed by the squirrels feed them, prompting the squirrels to grow more brazen and comfortable approaching people.

While some may find the wildlife easy on the eyes, there are concerns about their population on the environment. Ground squirrels burrow in land, which can cause damage to the area.

“They are eroding the cliffs,” a visitor named Jesus, who practices Tai Chi in the area, said. “Otherwise, they’re beautiful to look at.”

Signs posted near the park warn visitors that feeding the squirrels “creates an imbalance in native ecology. It increases their dependence on people for food.” In addition to impacting the ecosystem and land, trash left behind by visitors who feed the wildlife leaves the area littered.

NBC4 reached out to a Santa Monica city spokesperson for comment on the matter and on what plans the city may have to control the population.