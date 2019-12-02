Santa’s Soaked at This Adorable Aquarium Event

What to Know Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach

Weekends: 12:45 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. Weekdays: 1:30 p.m.

With admission

We're quite sure you'd never, ever assume that Santa Claus only sticks to his sleigh, when it comes to his preferred modes of transportation.

For it is well known that the North Pole's best-known resident rather likes mixing it up, merrily, when it comes to getting around in splashy fashion.

The Jolly Old Elf does, in fact, own some very festive flippers, which he dons each time he calls upon the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach. For Santa Claus isn't satisfied with merely swinging by his souped-up sled; rather, he's looking for a good soak.

Which means that, yes, he'll take the plunge by jumping into the aquarium's massive Honda Blue Cavern, all to delight human visitors.

But the people standing on the other side of the glass won't be the only beings basking in Santa Diver's joy.

He'll be there to feed the fin-rocking, gill-awesome denizens of the 142,000-gallon tank, which means you'll get to see the red-rocking swimmer reach into his famous sack, er, bucket, all to pull out the sort of goodies that ocean dwellers love to chomp.

Santa Diver will also visit with the penguins, otters, and other locals 'round the LBC destination.

When can you see all of this H2-ho-ho fun? On Dec. 7 and 8, 2019. And your admission to the aquarium is all that's required.

Oh yes, and keeping a keen eye out for where Santa Diver might be is a must, too. And just like watching the sky on Christmas Eve takes a bit of concentration, so, too, does keeping those peepers peeled while calling upon the aquarium.

Will Santa Diver be inside the Honda Blue Cavern? Popping by the June Keyes Penguin Habitat? Or will he be keeping company with the lorikeets?

Find out more at the Aquarium of the Pacific's holiday headquarters.