No, Satanic Rituals Are Not Happening in the San Bernardino National Forest, Officials Say

Signs warning campers of "satanic cult activity" in the San Bernardino National Forest are a hoax, officials said in a tweet on Thursday.
The signs -- complete with a USFS logo -- caught the attention of campers. "UNSAFE AREA," the posted sign reads. It went on to say that due to "increased satanic cult activity" in the area, camping was not advised until further notice.
The poster says that pets had been sacrificed in satanic rituals, and several missing person cases had been filed with local authorities.
However, forest officials say none of the information displayed is true.
The signs were posted in several recreation areas in the forest and on roadside signs along Highway 38, near Barton Flats and Forest Falls.
Authorities have taken down any found signs and, according to San Bernardino National Forest Public Affairs Officer Zach Behrens, no new signs have appeared since.
Behrens says that both impersonating the federal government and posting unauthorized signs are crimes.
The San Bernardino National Forest asked that anyone with information about the person responsible for posting the signs should call 909-383-5651.