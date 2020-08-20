Satellite Image Captures the Long Plume of Wildfire Smoke Drifting Over California

Smoke from wildfires as far away as north of the Bay Area contributed to poor air quality in Southern California, where skies took on an eerie orange glow Thursday as temperatures continued to sizzle.

Several fires in the Greater Bay Area joined to form wildfire complexes that have devastated the region. Homes burned, hundreds of people are under evacuation orders and at least one person has died due to the devastating fires burning in extreme summer heat.

The fires and other blazes closer to Southern California, including the Lake Fire north of Los Angeles, have diminished air quality. A dramatic satellite image captured Wednesday shows the thick plume of smoke drifting south over a widespread part of Central California and toward Los Angeles.

Incredible amount of smoke over California right now. This is the most recent image from the GOES-17 weather satellite. @NBCLA #CAfires pic.twitter.com/SGt1wfhktj — David Biggar (@DavidNBCLA) August 19, 2020

The smoke contributed to a strange orange glow as the sun rose Thursday in the San Fernando Valley and other locations.

The South Coast AQMD issued an air quality advisory through Thursday due to elevated ozone levels.

“Poor air quality is expected throughout the South Coast Air Basin and Coachella Valley,” the agency said. “The ongoing heat wave will result in elevated ozone levels and smoke from the ongoing wildfires in Northern and Southern California will result in elevated levels of fine particulate matter.”

Extreme heat has gripped California for nearly a week. High temperatures are expected over the next few days in SoCal, increasing the likelihood of ground-level ozone, or smog.

Combined with particulate matter and chemicals that help form ozone produced by wildfires, and you get some of the worst air quality SoCal has seen in years.

On Wednesday, air quality levels were in the very unhealthy category.