Saturday: Join NBC4 Clear The Shelters Adoption Event in Pomona

Join NBC4 on Saturday, September 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., for the station's Clear The Shelters adoption event taking place at Inland Valley Humane Society in Pomona. All adoption fees will be waived and no appointments are needed.

Visit the shelter's website at https://www.ivhsspca.org for details on animals available for adoptions.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

NBC4's seventh annual Clear the Shelters adopt and donate campaign concludes on Sunday, September 19 with many shelters and rescue organizations offering reduced adoption fees on the final days of the drive. Visit www.nbcla.com/cleartheshelters for a map of participating shelter locations.

For those unable to adopt, there's an option to donate to a participating shelter through November 1 by clicking here.