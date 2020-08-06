Evacuations Ordered in 150-Acre Saugus Fire

A brush fire burning in the Saugus area had consumed some 150 acres as it edged near structures, forcing evacuations Thursday afternoon.

The so-called Texas Fire, burning near 30568 Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus, was running uphill amid heavy fuel, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

About 115 firefighters responded to the blaze.

Evacuations were ordered for 50 homes on Bouquet Canyon Road between Vasquez Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, but those evacuations were later lifted.

Bouquet Canyon Road between Vasquez Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon were closed amid the blaze, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station said.

By later Thursday, the fire was 10% contained and forward progress had been stopped.

Your #AngelesNF has responded to the #TexasFire with a full first brush response. It is 50 acres with structures threatened. https://t.co/Tumh0HoRiJ pic.twitter.com/L3sg4bZHTV — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) August 6, 2020