Scammers Fake Delivery-Related Notifications to Steal Personal Financial Data  

During the holidays, it's advised to keep an eye on your packages so that no one steals them from your porch, but scammers are also tracking your holiday gifts, with something different in mind.

It is recommended to be aware of the delivery alerts that many parcel companies send, so as not to fall into the hands of imposters.

If you order or send a package through Amazon, DHL, FedEx, UPS, or the U.S. Postal Service, the chances that it will arrive during these dates is very high and the scammers know it.

According to a recent Check Point report, from October to November alone, a 440% increase was reported in emails in which scammers faked delivery-related notifications and stole personal financial data from their victims.

Almost 65% of these fraudulent messages pretend to be from Amazon, one of the most popular shipping companies, but beware, you have to learn to detect the imitators.

If you receive such a message, there will be no link, it's advised to visit the internet site directly. There you can confirm if you have messages once you log into your account.

Never share your username or password in a link that comes to you by email, text, or over the phone. Also, beware of the "you need to update your password" trap.

If in the message you received, you are ordered to take immediate action, or it seems like you're being pressured, it is also almost certainly a fraud. Think about it, a professional company wouldn't treat its customers like that.

Pets, gaming consoles and even the promise of COVID-19 vaccine are being used as bait in the most common scams this holiday season.

Once again, it's advised to go directly to the site in question, and if you notice a misspelling or grammatical error in the message you received, do not hesitate, it is almost certainly a fraud.

If you receive any of these messages, simply delete them.

This Christmas, be alert, and don't let the scammers ruin the holidays.