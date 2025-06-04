‘Scared me a little.' Video captures lightning strike Huntington Beach neighborhood

A Huntington Beach family caught a once-in-a-lifetime video after lightning struck dangerously close to two children in their neighborhood.

Penelope Buckner stars in the video as she and her brother were outside admiring the sound of thunder from Tuesday’s storm. Seconds into the video, lightning strikes a palm tree near the family’s home, causing the children to run back inside.

Thankfully, no injuries occurred.

“It was amazing, but it scared me a little bit,” the little girl said.

Tiffany Buckner, Penelope’s mother, recorded the video and said no one expected the lightning to strike that close. As a Midwest native, Tiffany said she’s used to storms but hadn’t seen many in the five years she’s lived in Huntington Beach.

“I wasn’t scared of the lightning; it was the loud sound that scared me, honestly,” she said.

Before the strikes, Tiffany said her family thought the storm was further away.

“We were counting the seconds between the lightning and the thunder, everything was far away,” she said.

Keith Furlthrop lives in the home where the lightning struck. It hit a palm tree in his front yard.

“It was loud, shook the house,” he said. “Like an earthquake, kind of.”

His daughter, Alena, echoed those thoughts.

“We just felt like the whole house shaking,” she said. “It was crazy.”

The impact was so strong that it split one tree in the middle and caused serious damage to another one.

“Both trees caught fire for a minute, but it was also rainin,g so the rain put it out right away,” Keith said.

The National Weather Service urges the public to immediately move to a safe shelter the moment they hear thunder. It warns that if thunder is heard, lightning is close enough to strike.

