Schiff: $950K for Glendale Armenian Museum in Proposed 2022 Federal Budget

Rep. Adam Schiff Thursday announced that the proposed federal budget for fiscal year 2022 will include $950,000 in funding to support construction and development of the Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California in downtown Glendale.

"Armenian-Americans are an essential part of the very fabric of our nation — enriching our customs, traditions and communities," said the Burbank Democrat, who is vice chair of the House Armenian Caucus.

"Their story is an American story, one of hope in the face of hardship, of perseverance, and of new beginnings. The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California will ensure that story gets told for generations come."

Schiff was one of the speakers at Sunday's groundbreaking at Glendale's Central Park, where a two-story, 50,000-square-foot facility will take shape.

"It's an honor to work alongside my Armenian-American constituents for recognition and justice," Schiff said Thursday in announcing the budget allocation for the museum.

While the budget still needs to be passed, Schiff added, "I am thrilled that investment in this important cultural center will be included in the government funding package, and I will continue to press forward to help ensure its passage."

The fiscal year 2022 appropriations bills include more than $7.7 million in funding for 10 local community projects Schiff requested as Community Projects.

Besides the Armenian museum, Schiff's office said, those projects include: