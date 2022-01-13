Scholarships Available to High School Seniors Through Port of Long Beach

Long Beach Unified School District service area high school students can apply for college scholarships from the Port of Long Beach's scholarship program today and through March 1.

The scholarships are available for high school seniors who want to pursue careers in international trade, logistics and other port-related industries.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“The students who apply for and receive port scholarships are the future of the maritime industry, they are the future leaders,'' said Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero. "I would encourage all eligible students to apply.”

The port will distribute a total of $200,000 in scholarships in 2022, with individual scholarships ranging from $500 to $5,000. Scholarships are available for full- and part-time students, as well as those enrolling in trade programs.

“These scholarships can make the difference for many students who will be attending college in the fall. I'm pleased that we have been able to offer more scholarships as part of our overall education outreach program,” said Long Beach Harbor Commission President Steven Neal.

Applications, which can be submitted online at https://bit.ly/3fpEa66, will not be accepted past March 1. Scholarships at Long Beach City College, California State Long Beach and California Maritime Academy are handled by the school's own scholarship application office, and people can reach out to them for details.

Awardees will be notified in April or May.