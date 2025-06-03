LAPD

School aide arrested for possessing, distributing child pornography

The woman was trusted to work with children with disabilities, police said.

By Helen Jeong

Los Angeles investigators Tuesday sough additional victims after they arrested a school aide from the Long Beach Unified School District for possession and distribution of child pornography, the Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday.

Police said investigators learned about 22-year-old Jaylee Brackman while they were looking into a separate child pornography case.

Brackman, a Long Beach resident, was arrested Tuesday and held without bail until her arraignment, the LAPD said.

"Harbor Vice is releasing the suspect’s booking photo because the suspect is employed in a position of trust working with children who are disabled," police said. "Harbor Vice is requesting that anyone who may have been victimized by this suspect to immediately contact the LAPD."

Anyone who may be a victim or has additional information regarding Jaylee Brackman, to contact LAPD Harbor Vice at (213) 280-1501.

