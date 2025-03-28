School employee accused of child sex crimes arrested in Riverside County

A Homeland man accused of committing child sex crimes was arrested following a months-long investigation, Riverside County authorities announced Thursday.

David Robledo Jr., 36, is accused of molesting a child under the age of 14 and possessing child pornography, according to the Riverside County DA.

Robledo, an employee at the Lake Elsinore Unified School District, is believed to have worked or visited multiple school sites in the district, according to authorities.

The crimes are also believed to have been committed at Robledo's residence in Homeland.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Robledo faces three felony counts: two counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a child under the age of 14, one count of possession of child sexual assault material. He also faces one misdemeanor count of unlawfully destroying evidence.

The investigation into Robledo was started in December 2024 by the Riverside County Child Exploitation Team (RCCET) after they received a tip. The report from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children showed that an online user was storing child exploitative files on a cloud-based platform.

Investigators served a search warrant at his residence after determining that the user of the account was allegedly Robledo.

Robledo was arraigned on March 23 and pleaded not guilty to all the counts and has a felony settlement conference scheduled for April 3 in Murrieta.

RCCET investigators believe there could be other victims and ask that anyone with information about possible inappropriate contact made by Robledo call the RCCET task force at 760-863-8168.