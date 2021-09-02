Student Shoots Other Student In On-Campus Fight, Remains At Large

A student was shot Thursday during a fight with another student at Santee High School in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles School Police Department reported the shooting about 2 p.m. at the school, located 1921 Maple Ave., just south of the 10 Freeway and east of the 110. Two students were fighting when one pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The victim was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital with non-life- threatening injures, according to a Los Angeles School Police Management Association statement.

The high school was placed on lockdown while officers conducted a perimeter search for the shooter. Police said they did not know his identity, but described him as Hispanic with short, tapered hair, tattoos on an arm, dark blue clothes and green shoes.

He was believed to have fled in a black sedan.

About half an hour later, another gunshot victim was found at nearby Maple Primary Center, on the corner of Maple and 36th Street, but police said it was related to the school shooting.

The victim in that shooting was an adult, according to the news station. Santee High School and Maple Primary Center were taken off lockdown just before 3:10 p.m.

Gil Gamez, the president of the Los Angeles School Police Association, said it was gang related.

"Two kids get into a fight, the loser of the fight produces a gun and shoots the other individual, hits them in the right leg," he said. "Our officer goes over the air, the police radio, saying, 'I'm applying a tourniquet to the leg.'

"Fighting is somewhat normal, carrying a gun on campus probably all day long and shooting somebody is not."