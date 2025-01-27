Pasadena

More schools in Pasadena reopen after the Eaton Fire, other schools in Malibu close due to dangerous weather conditions

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Some schools in the Pasadena area are reopening on Monday following the Eaton Fire, as other schools in the Malibu area close down due to dangerous weather and road conditions.

The Pasadena Unified School District announced that campuses will reopen for:

  • Field Elementary
  • Washington STEM Magnet
  • Madison Elementary
  • Norma Coombs Elementary
  • Children's Center at Jefferson

The district says all sites were cleaned and sanitized by a specialized contractor and masks will be distributed to students and staff.

The following schools in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District will be closed: 

  • Webster Elementary 
  • Malibu Elementary 
  • Malibu Middle School 
  • Malibu High School 

All other schools in Santa Monica will remain open.

