School police officers assaulted responding to student fight in Highland

An investigation is underway after San Bernardino City School District police officers were caught in the middle of a student fight in Highland.

School police officers were called Thursday to Entrepreneur High School to respond to an altercation between students on campus. During the fight, officers were physically assaulted, the district said.

In a video that captured the interaction, two students appear to attack an officer while another officer attempts to detain someone.

It's unclear how many students were detained.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

While the high school governs its operations and curriculum, it contracts with the San Bernardino School District Police for law enforcement services.