2 students hospitalized in science lab incident at George Washington Carver Middle School

By Jonathan Lloyd

A view of George Washington Carver Middle School in South Los Angeles May 28, 2025.
Two students were hospitalized Wednesday due to an incident in a science laboratory at a middle school in South Los Angeles.

Firefighter-paramedics responded at about 10 a.m. to George Washington Carver Middle School in connection with a chemical investigation in a science laboratory. Authorities determined there were no hazardous chemical found at the scene.

Two students were transported in fair condition to a hospital. Six other patients were assessed at the scene.

Details about what led to the hospitalizations were not immediately available.

