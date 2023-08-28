Scorching temperatures cause heat advisories for SoCal. Here's what to know

Southern California is in for more scorching temperatures as parts of the region face an excessive heat warning and heat advisory, but residents can rest assured it’ll be a short-lived experience.

Unseasonably warm temperatures will sizzle in SoCal on Tuesday, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue an excessive heat warning for San Bernardino and Riverside County valleys and a heat advisory for inland Orange County and inland Los Angeles County.

The excessive heat warning affecting the Inland Empire will remain in effect through 8 p.m. Wednesday, posing a threat in increasing heat-related illnesses. The heat advisory will remain through 8 p.m. Tuesday for LA County and through 8 p.m. Wednesday for Orange County.

Tuesday’s peak temperatures are forecasted as followed:

LA basin/Inland OC – 92 degrees

Coast – 81 degrees

Valleys – 104 degrees

Inland Empire – 105 degrees

High dessert – 103 degrees

Low desert – 116 degrees

Mountains – 83 degrees

Another hot day is expected for many areas of southwest CA on Tuesday. Even overnight temps could be well into the 70s to lower 80s tonight. Stay hydrated and seek shade or a cooling center during the heat of the day. #CAwx #LAheat pic.twitter.com/OwKtle0uYB — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 28, 2023

What's causing the heat?

Thanks to an area of high pressure that moved to the west, temperatures have increased for Southern California. NBC4 Meteorologist David Biggar said this uncomfortable pressure moved over our region from the center of the country.

"It slowly started working its way west over the past couple of days, but took its time getting here all because we have this week cut-off area of low pressure that was just off the coast," Biggar said. "Well, now that’s become attached to the jet stream once again; it’s leaving the area. However, it did bring a friend along that’s going to help us out as we get into Wednesday and Thursday."

How long will the heat last?

The good news is these high temps won't last very long. According to Biggar, an area of low pressure from the Pacific Northwest will bump the area of high pressure back toward the center of the country, making for more comfortable conditions in SoCal.

"So, that is why we’re really looking at a rapid warmup for today and for tomorrow, but then we see the temperatures start to swing back the other direction as we get into Wednesday and Thursday," he said.

He added that the improved temperatures will make for a pleasant holiday weekend.

"The marine layer will actually come back, as well, as we go into the remainder of the week and by the weekend, we’re back to temperatures below normal for this time of the year," Biggar said. "So, it looks like it’ll actually be a pretty nice Labor Day weekend forecast.

As we expect a heat wave over the next couple of days, the National Weather Service in Kansas City has some color recommendations for the hot weather. As seen on air on Aug. 28, 2023.

What to do during high heat

NWS urges everyone to stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids. Additionally, it’s best to stay in air-conditioned rooms and try to remain out of the sun.

Those who work outdoors are encouraged to take frequent breaks to minimize the risk of any heat-related illnesses. If possible, any strenuous activities should be scheduled for the early morning or after sunset.

Light colored-clothing is best during heat-related advisories and warnings, with loose fitted clothes recommended by NWS. The National Weather Service also reminds the public to never leave children or pets in hot cars.