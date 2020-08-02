Los Angeles

Scorching Temperatures, Hazardous Conditions Again Threaten Southland

By City News Service

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

NEW YORK – JUNE 9: A man tries to cool himself with a bottle of water during the first heat wave of the year June 9, 2008 in New York City. According to the National Weather Service temperatures will near 100 degrees today in the New York metro area with no relief in sight until Wednesday, June 11. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The heat wave baking the Southland entered its fourth day Sunday, prolonging an elevated danger of wildfire and hazardous health conditions for residents.

Temperatures were expected to be a couple degrees below Saturday's highs, and heat advisories for most areas expired Saturday night, although an advisory was still in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday in the Los Angeles County mountains, where highs were expected to range from 96 to 106 degrees at the lower elevations.

The National Weather Service advised residents to restrict outdoor activities to early morning or evening hours, wear loose, lightweight clothing of light colors, and drink plenty of fluids other than coffee or alcohol. 

The hot, dry conditions were presenting elevated wildfire danger. Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were assisting crews from the Angeles National Forest in battling a 170-acre brush fire near Castaic Lake that had reached 50% containment by Sunday morning.

Sunday's high was expected to reach 89 degrees in downtown Los Angeles, a drop of 3 degrees from Saturday. Temperatures were expected to reach 94 in Pasadena and Van Nuys, 92 in Burbank, 101 in Woodland Hills, and 103 in Palmdale.

Air quality was unhealthy Sunday in the East San Gabriel Valley and the San Gabriel Mountains, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Additionally, air quality was unhealthy for sensitive individuals in the San Fernando Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley, the west San Gabriel Valley and the Pomona/Walnut Valley area.

Temperatures were expected to decrease slightly Monday before gradually returning to normal this week.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

