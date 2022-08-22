Reality Star Scott Disick Crashes Lamborghini SUV in Calabasas

Reality television personality Scott Disick, ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian, crashed his Lamborghini SUV in Calabasas over the weekend and suffered minor injuries, authorities said Monday.

The crash was reported Sunday in the 25300 block of Prado De La Felicidad, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"Deputies arrived on scene and contacted the driver, Scott Disick, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle,'' according to a sheriff's department statement.

"It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed, and alcohol was not a factor,'' according to the statement. ``Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed

away per his request.''

According to TMZ.com , Disick suffered a ``minor cut to his head.''

"... We're told Scott's Lamborghini SUV rolled over in the wreck ... one that only involved his vehicle, and luckily not any others,'' TMZ reported. "... Scott's Lambo was towed from the scene ... he was not cited in the end.''

Disick gained fame on the reality show ``Keeping Up with the Kardashians,'' on which he was regularly seen with then-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. He also appeared in the spinoffs ``Kourtney and Kim Take Miami,'' "Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons'' and ``Kourtney and Kim Take New York.''

He also appeared in his own reality show, "Flip it Like Disick,'' which was focused on his real estate business.