Sculptures worth $2 million recovered following theft in Orange County

A pair of sculptures that are valued at $2 million was recovered after they were stolen from an Orange County artist in a heist.

The Anaheim Police Department said the artworks were found inside a trailer parked in an Anaheim home’s driveway. They were stolen from a storage area inside the artist’s soon-to-be showroom in Orange County.

"These two sculptures are not easy to steal," artist Sir Daniel Winn said. "When I do exhibitions, it takes 10 people to move it with a forklift."

One of the sculptures weighs roughly 4,000 pounds and both stand at 8 feet tall.

Investigators said tips from the community led law enforcement to the statues’ locations. No arrests have been made in connection with the theft.