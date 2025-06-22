Art and Culture

Sculptures worth $2 million recovered following theft in Orange County

The artworks were stolen from a storage area in Orange County, according to the artist.

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pair of sculptures that are valued at $2 million was recovered after they were stolen from an Orange County artist in a heist.

The Anaheim Police Department said the artworks were found inside a trailer parked in an Anaheim home’s driveway. They were stolen from a storage area inside the artist’s soon-to-be showroom in Orange County.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"These two sculptures are not easy to steal," artist Sir Daniel Winn said. "When I do exhibitions, it takes 10 people to move it with a forklift."

One of the sculptures weighs roughly 4,000 pounds and both stand at 8 feet tall.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Investigators said tips from the community led law enforcement to the statues’ locations. No arrests have been made in connection with the theft.

This article tagged under:

Art and CultureOrange CountyCrime and Courts
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us