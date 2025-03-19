Marine center in ‘crisis mode' after sea lions and dolphins left stranded on LA beaches

Sea lions can be heard barking off the San Pedro coast as the number of the sick mammals stranded on LA beaches continues to rise due to a toxic algal bloom.

Sea Lions are not the only animals being affected by the bloom. Beginning last week, dolphins have also washed ashore from Long Beach to Malibu coasts, according to the Marine Mammal Care Center (MMCC).

“This is the fourth year in a row of a bloom of algae that produces a neurotoxin. It builds up in the food chain, said Dave Bader, MMCC’s chief operating officer. “It can cause seizures, lethargy, aggressive behavior, it really just makes them very sick.”

The MMCC is operating in “crisis mode” and a triage space is being set up in the Center’s parking lot to increase space for additional patient admits as the volume of animals coming into MMCC’s hospital each day remains high.

“We have over 60 patients right now, including some of our pups that were received earlier this year, but the majority of our patients are recovering from domoic acid toxicosis,” said Bader.

The current algal bloom is quickly outpacing the 2023 crisis and there is no end in sight to this bloom, according to MMCC and LA County Beaches and Harbor.

Data is being collected and will be shared with the public once this event has slowed down.

MMCC encourages people to keep a safe distance from stranded animals and to contact the rescue hotline immediately if they encounter a mammal in distress at 1-800-39-WHALE.

MMCC is requesting donations to help care for this large influx of stranded animals.

