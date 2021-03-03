Seal Beach

Seal Beach Chef Pleads Guilty to Spiking Drink, Raping Woman

The woman, whose name was not released, was serving in the military at the time, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

By City News Service

A former chef at a Seal Beach restaurant pleaded guilty Wednesday and was immediately sentenced to three years in prison for serving a spiked drink to one of his patrons and raping her while she was unconscious.

The victim told police she went to a Seal Beach restaurant on Feb. 13, 2018, where Darryl Lee Matanane was working and he served her an alcoholic drink, according to Seal Beach Police Department Sgt. Michael Henderson.

She said she awoke in an unfamiliar apartment in Seal Beach and had been sexually assaulted, Henderson said.

Matanane, 58, pleaded guilty to one felony count of rape by use of drugs. As part of the plea deal, charges of rape of an unconscious person, sodomizing an unconscious person, sodomy by anesthesia or controlled substance, sexual penetration of an unconscious victim, and sexual penetration by use of an intoxicating substance used on victim, all felonies, were dismissed.

Matanane has been in custody since Sept. 13, 2019, so it was unclear if he has served his entire sentence.

