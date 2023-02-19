Seal Beach Hit-and-Run Suspect Arrested

The motorist suspected of causing the hit-and-run crash in Seal Beach that injured five people has been arrested.

The crash took place at around 7:10 p.m. on February 11 at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street, according to Seal Beach police Lt. Julia Clasby.

The driver, later identified as 23-year-old Jahson Imgrund of Lake Forest, allegedly fled the scene on foot, according to Clasby.

Imgund surrendered himself to Seal Beach police today, February 19. Imgund was arrested and booked on a charge of felony hit-and-run with serious bodily injury, said Clasby.

“I commend the STAR team, the traffic unit and the detective bureau for their diligence in this investigation and persistence in pursuing this suspect to keep the community safe,” said Seal Beach Police Chief Michael Henderson. “We want to thank the community for their support and assistance during this investigation.''

The current condition of the victims was not released. Anyone with information on this crash was asked to call Traffic Investigator James Dowdell at 562-799-4100, extension 1627 or email him at Jdowdell@sealbeachca.gov