Seal Beach

‘Don't steal in Seal.' Police looking for antique sculpture thief in Seal Beach

The $800 miniature version of a neoclassical statue was taken from Alamitos Antiques, police said.

By Helen Jeong

Seal Beach Police Department

Authorities in Seal Beach tried to locate a woman who may have stolen a sculpture from an antique shop by publicly releasing the surveillance images of the female suspect Tuesday.

The miniature version of neoclassical European sculpture, the Three Graces, was taken from Alamitos Antiques on Main Street, according to the Seal Beach Police Department. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The $800 statue depicts the three mythological sisters, who are said to be the daughters of Zeus, to describe a gift on humanity: mirth, elegance and youth/beauty. 

The department released the screenshots from the security video, showing a woman with red hair, wearing a white shirt with black dots and jeans. 

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

“Someone may want to let our suspect know that she's featured on this page,” the police department said on its social media messages, adding investigators hoped one of the department’s 50,000 social media followers will alert them.

“I don't know about you, but I wouldn't want to be featured on this page like this,” the post said. 

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Crime and Courts 38 mins ago

Crime spree suspects accused of bragging about stolen loot on Instagram

Baldwin Hills 2 hours ago

Hit-and-run driver kills a woman in Baldwin Hills

Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective Jacob Otto at562-799-4100 ext. 1109.

“If you know this person and don't want to call us, tell her to return the sculpture to Alamitos Antiques. An apology may also be a good idea,” the department said in the sarcastically humorous message. “Remember folks. Don’t steal in Seal.”

This article tagged under:

Seal Beach
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us