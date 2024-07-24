Authorities in Seal Beach tried to locate a woman who may have stolen a sculpture from an antique shop by publicly releasing the surveillance images of the female suspect Tuesday.

The miniature version of neoclassical European sculpture, the Three Graces, was taken from Alamitos Antiques on Main Street, according to the Seal Beach Police Department.

The $800 statue depicts the three mythological sisters, who are said to be the daughters of Zeus, to describe a gift on humanity: mirth, elegance and youth/beauty.

The department released the screenshots from the security video, showing a woman with red hair, wearing a white shirt with black dots and jeans.

“Someone may want to let our suspect know that she's featured on this page,” the police department said on its social media messages, adding investigators hoped one of the department’s 50,000 social media followers will alert them.

“I don't know about you, but I wouldn't want to be featured on this page like this,” the post said.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective Jacob Otto at562-799-4100 ext. 1109.

“If you know this person and don't want to call us, tell her to return the sculpture to Alamitos Antiques. An apology may also be a good idea,” the department said in the sarcastically humorous message. “Remember folks. Don’t steal in Seal.”