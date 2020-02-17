Search Continues for Missing Malibu Woman With Bipolar Disorder

Los Angeles County Sheriff's investigators and volunteers in Malibu continued their search Monday in the northeast area to the home of a 53-year-old woman who suffers from bipolar disorder and went missing over a week ago.

Julia Christine Snyder was last seen near her home in the 4300 block of Ocean View Drive around 9 p.m. on Feb. 8, according to the LASD.

Snyder, who is without her medications, is white. She stands 5-feet-7 inches tall and 140 pounds. Snyder has long straight blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and flannel pajamas.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.