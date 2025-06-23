Search for a missing hiker near Angeles Crest Highway

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Monica Reza, a missing 60-year-old female hiker.

According to the LASD Special Bulletin, she was last seen on Sunday at 9:10 a.m., wearing a red long sleeve shirt, green hiking pants, and hiking shoes.

Reza was described to be 4 feet and 11 inches tall while weighing about 100 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Crescenta Valley Station is actively searching for Monica Reza, who was last seen while hiking in the Mount Waterman area.



She was last seen wearing the clothing shown in the flyer.



Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the LASD Missing Persons Detail at (323) 890-5500.