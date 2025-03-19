Search for attacker who stabbed man on Metro train in Studio City

Police are looking for a man who stabbed a passenger on a Metro train in Studio City Tuesday night.

The Metro Universal City/Studio City Station was back open Wednesday morning after an investigation.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, an argument broke out between two passengers at around 8 p.m. on the Metro B Line from Hollywood to the station.

One man stabbed the other and then took off. The stabbing victim was rushed to the hospital and expected to be okay.

This comes as local leaders prepare for the LA 2028 Olympics and make a big push for the public to use the Metro.

This week, Metro Board of Directors chair Janice Hahn, spoke about safety on Metro saying “I don’t think you should be allowed to bring a gun, a lead pipe, a knife on our systems.”

“We’re doing one pilot program, we’re gonna do another one that will begin to detect whether or not people have weapons,” Hahn said.