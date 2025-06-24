Santa Monica

Search for burglars who broke into Santa Monica coffee shop

A similar burglary happened at the same location three months ago, police said.

By Helen Jeong

Santa Monica Police

Santa Monica police Tuesday looked for two burglary suspects who broke through the glass door of a coffee shop during the early morning hours.

The burglary happened at around 4:30 a.m. at Amai Coffee on Pico Boulevard near 17th Street as two men shattered the front door.

The suspects did not steal anything, but the forced entry would cost the business $1,000 in damage, police said. 

Two men were caught on video, running away from the scene in a white or silver sedan. 

Police warned a similar crime happened at the same location three months ago when burglars targeted a neighboring business, Dr. T House. 

Anyone with information was urged to contact Santa Monic police at 310-458-8932.

