Search for burglars who broke into Santa Monica coffee shop

Santa Monica police Tuesday looked for two burglary suspects who broke through the glass door of a coffee shop during the early morning hours.

The burglary happened at around 4:30 a.m. at Amai Coffee on Pico Boulevard near 17th Street as two men shattered the front door.

The suspects did not steal anything, but the forced entry would cost the business $1,000 in damage, police said.

Two men were caught on video, running away from the scene in a white or silver sedan.

Police warned a similar crime happened at the same location three months ago when burglars targeted a neighboring business, Dr. T House.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Santa Monic police at 310-458-8932.