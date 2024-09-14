Los Angeles

Search for cat who went missing after carrier broke at LAX

The black and white cat was last seen at a construction site near Terminal B.

By Missael Soto

The search is on for a 10-year-old female kitty who frighteningly ran away after the carrier she was in busted open at LAX Wednesday.

The cat's owners were on their way to catch their flight back to Korea with their 3 cats and dog when one of their carriers fell over. Their cat "Gocha" was released and scurried towards a nearby construction site.

The owners were unable to miss their flight home and are now relying on their friend in Los Angeles to find their fur baby.

Gocha, the black and white domestic shorthair, was last seen by a worker at a construction site near Terminal B.

Traps have been set in the perimeter with food in hopes of capturing Gocha.

