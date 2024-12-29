Search for hit-and-run driver who killed father of four in Reseda

Authorities are searching for the driver responsible for killing a father of four in Reseda Friday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Saticoy Street and Amigo Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, a 60-year-old man, was crossing the street after leaving a bible studies group, a close friend told NBCLA. A coworker and friend of the victim remember him as a great, responsible person and a man of faith.

A witness, who chose to not be identified, said he was parked behind the car of the victim.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"He looked at me and a car passed by very fast, about 70 (mph), and hit him — dragged him and left him there," said the witness.

Neighbors in the area tell NBCLA that the traffic on the street has been a concern.

"Sometimes a lot of traffic, sometimes the people don't respect," said Jose Alvaca, a neighbor. "The traffic is coming fast and maybe the problem."

The LAPD Valley Traffic Division said the driver took off in a burgundy Chevy Tahoe. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the LAPD Valley Traffic Division at 818-644-8000.