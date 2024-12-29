Reseda

Search for hit-and-run driver who killed father of four in Reseda

The father of four was leaving a bible studies group when he was struck by a moving vehicle.

By Camilla Rambaldi and Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are searching for the driver responsible for killing a father of four in Reseda Friday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Saticoy Street and Amigo Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The victim, a 60-year-old man, was crossing the street after leaving a bible studies group, a close friend told NBCLA. A coworker and friend of the victim remember him as a great, responsible person and a man of faith.

A witness, who chose to not be identified, said he was parked behind the car of the victim.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"He looked at me and a car passed by very fast, about 70 (mph), and hit him — dragged him and left him there," said the witness.

Neighbors in the area tell NBCLA that the traffic on the street has been a concern.

"Sometimes a lot of traffic, sometimes the people don't respect," said Jose Alvaca, a neighbor. "The traffic is coming fast and maybe the problem."

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Koreatown 19 mins ago

Armed police impersonators rob two people inside their home in Koreatown

Los Angeles Rams 26 mins ago

Ahkello Witherspoon makes last-minute interception to preserve Rams' 13-9 win over Arizona

The LAPD Valley Traffic Division said the driver took off in a burgundy Chevy Tahoe. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the LAPD Valley Traffic Division at 818-644-8000.

This article tagged under:

Reseda
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us