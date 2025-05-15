East Los Angeles

Search for two men in East LA bakery break-in

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Surveillance video caught two burglars who broke into an East LA bakery early Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. 

The incident happened at El Gallo bakery located on the 4500 block of E. Cesar Chavez at around 2 a.m. 

The burglars broke the glass on the front door. It was not immediately clear what was taken.

About an hour later and about two miles away, another burglary was reported at a Wingstop on Spence Street and Whittier Boulevard. 

It was not clear if the crimes were connected.

